John Fredriksen appoints new Seatankers CEO

John Fredriksen has appointed Tor Andre Svelland as the CEO of his family holding company Seatankers.

Svelland, 53, heads UK-based hedge fund Svelland Capital and comes in to Seatankers to replace Harald Thorstein, who departed earlier this year. Svelland is already on the boards of both Frontline and Golden Ocean, which Seatankers controls amongst a host of other companies in the Fredriksen Group.

Svelland is being tasked with helping Fredriksen and his daughters take advantage of emerging business opportunities.

“His vast and long experience as a manager and trader from various commodity markets, finance and not least shipping, will fit perfectly into our group,” Fredriksen said in a statement.