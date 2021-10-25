John-Kaare Aune takes on permanent CEO role at Wallem

John-Kaare Aune has been appointed permanent CEO at Wallem Group after nine months in an interim position following the resignation of Frank Coles in January.

Aune joined Hong Kong-based Wallem in 2019 as managing director of shipmanagement.

Wallem chairman Nigel Hill commented: “We are very pleased to confirm John-Kaare’s appointment to the permanent CEO role and the wealth of experience that he brings. The past few months have been challenging to everyone in the shipping industry and we have been very impressed with the calm and professional manner in which he has performed throughout his stewardship of the Wallem Group as interim CEO.”

Before joining Wallem, Aune worked at the Cayman Registry. He had previously worked at the Norwegian Maritime Directorate.