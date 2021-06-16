JP Morgan Global Maritime exits kamsarmax sector

JP Morgan Global Maritime has sold its last two kamsarmax sister vessels, the 2013-built 82,000 dwt Peak Pegasus and the 2015-built Peak Liberty .

Multiple brokers note that the ships were sold for over $50m en bloc. No buyer has been revealed.

JP Morgan Global Maritime acquired the 82,000 dwt bulker Peak Pegasus in a bank-driven sale from United Ocean Group four years ago for $21.5m. The Peak Liberty was bought from the same owners a couple of months later for $25m.

JP Morgan Global Maritime’s last reported sale was sealed in April, offloading the 2013-built vessel Peak Proteus for just over $21m to Castor Maritime.