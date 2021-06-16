AmericasDry Cargo

JP Morgan Global Maritime exits kamsarmax sector

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowJune 16, 2021
JP Morgan Global Maritime has sold its last two kamsarmax sister vessels, the 2013-built 82,000 dwt Peak Pegasus and the 2015-built Peak Liberty.

Multiple brokers note that the ships were sold for over $50m en bloc. No buyer has been revealed.

JP Morgan Global Maritime acquired the 82,000 dwt bulker Peak Pegasus in a bank-driven sale from United Ocean Group four years ago for $21.5m. The Peak Liberty was bought from the same owners a couple of months later for $25m.

JP Morgan Global Maritime’s last reported sale was sealed in April, offloading the 2013-built vessel Peak Proteus for just over $21m to Castor Maritime.

