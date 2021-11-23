JP Morgan joins Havfram to build wind turbine installation vessels at CIMC Raffles

US investment firm JP Morgan has teamed up with Norway-headquartered subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram to build a series of next generation wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV). These vessels will be constructed at Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China and offered for market entry in 2024.

The plan is for Havfram to operate several vessels in the global offshore wind market with both traditional jackups for turbine installation and a feeder solution for the US market.

The WTIVs have been designed and created in partnership with Gusto MSC. The design is said to include green technologies and lessons learned from more than a decade of experience in WTIV operations and offshore wind construction.

In September, Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, unveiled a plan to strengthen its footprint in the offshore renewables sector with a new semisub jackup vessel capable of installing the next generation of 20 MW or larger wind turbines as well as having the potential to be powered by zero-emission fuel.