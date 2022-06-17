JP Morgan picks up cape from H Line Shipping

US investment firm JP Morgan has added another bulker to its fleet according to brokers, snapping up the 2016-built capesize HL Pride from South Korea’s H Line Shipping.

Intermodal and VesselsValue are both reporting the deal, with Intermodal indicating a price at “low to mid $45m” and VesselsValue showing the price at $44m. The online portal says the market value of the DSIC-built ship is $43.88m.

Last week at Posidonia, several owners identified secondhand capesize bulkers as the best buy in today’s strong shipping markets.