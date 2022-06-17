AmericasAsiaDry Cargo

JP Morgan picks up cape from H Line Shipping

Grant Rowles
June 17, 2022


US investment firm JP Morgan has added another bulker to its fleet according to brokers, snapping up the 2016-built capesize HL Pride from South Korea’s H Line Shipping.

Intermodal and VesselsValue are both reporting the deal, with Intermodal indicating a price at “low to mid $45m” and VesselsValue showing the price at $44m. The online portal says the market value of the DSIC-built ship is $43.88m.

Last week at Posidonia, several owners identified secondhand capesize bulkers as the best buy in today’s strong shipping markets.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade's Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

