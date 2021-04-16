Julian Proctor leads new green leasing entity

Julian Proctor is spearheading a new green shipping leasing company. The ex-Tiger Group executive joined asset management firm EnTrust Global at the start of last year, raising billions for its Blue Ocean Funds and has now led the creation of Purus Marine, a company that will buy environmentally-advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, and contract them long-term to end users.

Purus Marine will serve the industrial shipping, short-sea, ferry, offshore wind and maritime environmental remediation sectors.

The new company has also just signed a partnership, called DP Lease, with Damen Shipyard of the Netherlands. DP Lease will focus on owning electric and hybrid-electric ferries, towage and harbour equipment, contracted out to Damen’s clients.

“As the maritime industry confronts the challenges of climate change, Purus Marine is strongly positioned to meet our customers’ increasing demands for low-carbon vessels and equipment” said Purus CEO Proctor.

“Our specialised industry knowledge, our extensive relationships with end users, banks and shipyards, and the talent of our senior leadership, will support Purus Marine’s growth,” added Svein Engh, senior adviser and board member of Purus Marine.