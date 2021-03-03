EuropeOperations

Jumbo and SAL to form joint venture

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 3, 2021
0 4 1 minute read

Consolidation in the heavy lift sector shows no sign of slowing down with Germany’s SAL and Dutch firm Jumbo announcing their intention to form a joint venture.

Breakbulk and project cargo specialist SAL and heavy lift transport and installation contractor Jumbo will combine a large part of their fleets, engineering and commercial activities.

“The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance would be focused on gaining logistical efficiencies, such as joint fleet operations, and benefits for its customers, such as increased flexibility and offering customers worldwide a carefree logistics solution for both breakbulk and outsized cargoes,” the companies said in a statement.

The joint venture is subject to clearance by the German competition authority and Dutch in-company legal requirements.

Late last year, SAL Heavy Lift acquired a major stake in US owner Intermarine in a deal which saw former BBC Chartering boss Svend Andersen steps in as CEO and a shareholder.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 3, 2021
0 4 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button