Jumbo and SAL to form joint venture

Consolidation in the heavy lift sector shows no sign of slowing down with Germany’s SAL and Dutch firm Jumbo announcing their intention to form a joint venture.

Breakbulk and project cargo specialist SAL and heavy lift transport and installation contractor Jumbo will combine a large part of their fleets, engineering and commercial activities.

“The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance would be focused on gaining logistical efficiencies, such as joint fleet operations, and benefits for its customers, such as increased flexibility and offering customers worldwide a carefree logistics solution for both breakbulk and outsized cargoes,” the companies said in a statement.

The joint venture is subject to clearance by the German competition authority and Dutch in-company legal requirements.

Late last year, SAL Heavy Lift acquired a major stake in US owner Intermarine in a deal which saw former BBC Chartering boss Svend Andersen steps in as CEO and a shareholder.