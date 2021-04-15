Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift alliance kicks off

Jumbo Shipping, the Dutch maritime heavy lift transport and engineering contractor, and SAL Heavy Lift, the German-based breakbulk and project cargo specialist, have commenced operations of their new joint venture that aims to create a “new powerhouse” in the heavylift sector, serving the offshore wind market and other industries.

The creation of this alliance was cleared by the German competition authority at the beginning of April 2021. It now combines both companies’ fleets and all commercial activities, handling the complete marketing of 30 project cargo vessels with lifting capacities up to 3,000 tonnes, marking it as the largest fleet in the 800+ tonne sector.

The two family-owned companies said they believe the alliance “propels them to a greater level of geographical outreach and commercial capacity”.

To serve clients worldwide, the joint venture acts as the single commercial entry point for its joint sales network of offices and agents in more than 20 countries.

Jumbo managing director Michael Kahn commented on the creation of the new business alliance: “In the past few years, it became increasingly clear that the benefits of collaboration heavily outweigh the traditional way of doing business. Our client base and interests have changed and to remain an effective global player in our field of activity, you always need to adapt and innovate. Not only on a technical level, but also commercially.”

“We believe that the flexibility and competences that our clients are looking for are best served by SAL’s and Jumbo’s combined assets and knowledge.”