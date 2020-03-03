Home Sector Offshore Jumbo Shipping secures Hornsea Two wind farm transportation contract March 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Dutch heavy lift specialist Jumbo Shipping has been awarded a contract by DEME Offshore to provide transportation services for Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

Jumbo will transport 165 monopiles from Rostock to Eemshaven and 135 transition pieces from Aalborg to Eemshaven, utilising a K3000 class vessel commencing August 2020. The project will see Jumbo also undertake project management, including the engineering and design of both transportation and cradles.

Boudewijn van der Garden, commercial manager renewables at Jumbo, commented: “We are very pleased to be working alongside DEME Offshore on the Hornsea Two project. This contract is an affirmation of our previous work in the offshore wind industry. Our scope here once again demonstrates the suitability of the K3000 Class in supporting the development of sustainable energy projects such as this.”

Hornsea Two site is located off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea, and is scheduled to be fully operational by 2022. It will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.