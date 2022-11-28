Junzheng Logistics books chemical tankers at domestic yard

Shanghai Junzheng Logistics, also known as Gentco Logistics, has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou for the construction of two 25,900 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers.

No price or delivery date has been revealed for the pair designed by Shanghai Odely Marine Engineering and classed by ABS. The newbuilds will be 160 m long and meet the requirements of the Tier III emission standard of the IMO and EEDI Phase III.

Junzheng Logistics, part of Inner Mongolia-based private chemical manufacturer Junzheng Energy and Chemical Group, became China’s largest chemical tanker operator after taking over Sinochem’s fleet of over 80 ships in 2019.

The company also has two 11,300 dwt ships booked with state-owned Chongqing Chuandong Shipbuilding Industry and a pair of 7,200 dwt units on order at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group.