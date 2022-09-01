Jurong Port names new chief executive

Singapore’s Jurong Port, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JTC Corporation, has appointed Terence Seow as its new chief executive officer. Effective September 1, 2022 Seow succeeds Ooi Boon Hoe, who will assume the role of advisor until the end of this year.

Seow has served as assistant chief executive officer, Corporate, Policy and Planning Group and the Enterprise Cluster Group at JTC as well as chief digital officer. He was instrumental in driving the successful transfer of HDB’s industrial property portfolio to JTC, which resulted in the consolidation of all public sector industrial land and space under one agency.

Ooi was appointed CEO of Jurong Port in August 2014. He was pivotal in shaping Jurong Port’s vision as a next-generation multipurpose port and led the transformation that saw Jurong Port transition successfully from landlord to operator. For his contributions to the maritime sector, Ooi was awarded the medal of commendation by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in May 2017. He also serves on the NUS Centre for Maritime Studies (CMS) committee and MPA Maritime Industry Transformation Tripartite Committee (MITTC).