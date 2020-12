Just four crew found as bulk carrier sinks off Zhoushan

Two people have died and seven others remain missing after a bulk carrier with 13 crew onboard sank yesterday off east China’s Zhejiang Province.

The ship’s cargo hold was flooded due to strong waves about two nautical miles north of Cezi island in the Zhoushan archipelago.

The ship was loaded with 4,700 tonnes of cement en route from Wuhu to Xiamen.