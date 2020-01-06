K Line adopts ‘LNG+’ plan to meet IMO’s 2030 goals

One of the world’s keenest users of LNG as a fuel has admitted his company needs an “LNG +” plan to meet 2030 environmental goals set out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In his first new year’s address to employees as president and CEO of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Yukikazu Myochin discussed the many ways the Japanese shipping giant was taking to cut its carbon footprint.

K Line announced the construction of an LNG-powered car carrier at the end of last year. It announced its participation in an LNG fuel supply business in Singapore with Shell in addition to the launch of a joint venture in the Chubu region of Japan.

Myochin told employees today, “We cannot reach IMO’s 2030 targets by simply switching diesel oil to LNG fuel; on top of that, we must continue to study new technologies as LNG +, such as the self-flying energy kites announced last year that utilise wind power.

Furthermore, in order to reach K Line’s 2050 environmental goals, Myochin said his company will accelerate research in alternative fuels such as ammonia, and methanation fuels in addition to hydrogen.

The IMO has set targets to slash emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels and by 70% by 2050.