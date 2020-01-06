K Line adopts ‘LNG+’ plan to meet IMO’s 2030 goals

January 6th, 2020 Asia, Containers, Dry Cargo, Environment, Gas, Operations, Tankers 0 comments

One of the world’s keenest users of LNG as a fuel has admitted his company needs an “LNG +” plan to meet 2030 environmental goals set out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In his first new year’s address to employees as president and CEO of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Yukikazu Myochin discussed the many ways the Japanese shipping giant was taking to cut its carbon footprint.

K Line announced the construction of an LNG-powered car carrier at the end of last year. It announced its participation in an LNG fuel supply business in Singapore with Shell in addition to the launch of a joint venture in the Chubu region of Japan.

Myochin told employees today, “We cannot reach IMO’s 2030 targets by simply switching diesel oil to LNG fuel; on top of that, we must continue to study new technologies as LNG +, such as the self-flying energy kites announced last year that utilise wind power.

Furthermore, in order to reach K Line’s 2050 environmental goals, Myochin said his company will accelerate research in alternative fuels such as ammonia, and methanation fuels in addition to hydrogen.

The IMO has set targets to slash emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels and by 70% by 2050.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

