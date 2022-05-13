K Line and MPA come onboard Singapore’s big ammonia push

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have joined a consortium which has set out to develop an ammonia bunker supply chain in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub.

The consortium, comprising A.P. Moller – Maersk, Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), launched a feasibility study last year to identify potential ammonia supply sources and indicative costs, as well as undertaking the preliminary design and cost estimation for critical infrastructure, such as ammonia storage tanks and bunkering vessels.

This was followed by a memorandum of understanding penned with K Line and MPA in April this year to develop an ammonia bunker vessel for the world’s largest bunkering port, which has now received a stamp of approval from ABS.

Moving forward, the parties said they would work with various stakeholders in the maritime industry and relevant Singaporean ministries and agencies to realise the world’s first ammonia fuel supply chain and commence ammonia bunkering by 2030.

Others have also moved to establish ammonia bunkering in Singapore. Last May, the Japanese trading house Itochu teamed up with Itochu Enex, Vopak Terminals Singapore, Pavilion Energy Singapore, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Total Marine Fuels for a joint development study. The move was said to be a key element of an integrated project that includes the development of ammonia-fuelled ships by Itochu with other partners, including Imabari, MAN, Mitsui E&S Machinery and ClassNK.

In related news, K Line today unveiled concept designs for LNG-fuelled and battery-powered bulk carriers. The first conceptual design for a capesize has been developed in collaboration with Namura Shipbuilding and Taiyo Electric. The other design involves a post-panamax jointly created by K Line, Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding and Taiyo Electric. Both designs have obtained approval in principle from Japan’s ship classification society, ClassNK.