K Line and Penta-Ocean to collaborate on offshore wind

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s K Line Wind Service (KWS) and compatriot Penta-Ocean Construction (POC) have signed an MOU for future collaboration on vessel management in the offshore wind construction and maintenance fields.

Japan is currently seeing a surge in momentum for offshore wind construction as part of the country’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

POC is planning to own three offshore installation vessels, as well as an additional vessel under a joint venture with Belgium’s DEME Offshore. It also plans to expand into cable laying vessels, and other vessels necessary for future offshore wind construction work.

Under the MOU, POC will outsource to KWS the management of vessel operation, maintenance works, and crewing and will also utilise offshore support vessels owned by KWS. The companies will also investigate the construction and co-ownership of a service operation vessel (SOV) and other vessels required for maintenance work after the start of wind farm operations.