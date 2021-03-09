K Line creates carbon neutral division

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is sharpening its focus on developing green solutions for its operations.

K Line revealed today it will form a new carbon neutral promotion group from April 1. The new group will pursue business development opportunities for its potential net zero emissions businesses.

K Line has been working hard to push ahead with emissions cutting technology in recent years. Last year it joined bluechips such as Toyota and Toshiba in signing up to the Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A), an organisation that promotes global collaboration and the formation of a hydrogen supply chain in the field.

In August last year, K Line started test operations and measurements for what it claims to be the world’s first small scale ship-based CO2 capture demonstration plant. The two-year project, named Carbon Capture on the Ocean, will convert an existing CO2 capture system for an onshore power plant onto a vessel.

In 2019, K Line signed up for 50 Seawings, the single largest order for wind propulsion technology in the modern history of merchant shipping.