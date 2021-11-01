AsiaOperationsTech

K Line deploys artificial intelligence to keep ship machinery working

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 1, 2021
0 56 1 minute read

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is deploying artificial intelligence to keep onboard machinery in good order. Tokyo-based K Line has partnered with compatriot yard Kawasaki Heavy Industries as well as Preferred Networks to develop a marine machinery operation support system to keep tabs on machinery failures, diagnostics and condition-based maintenance, based on data analytics.

The marine artificial intelligence system will be implemented both onboard and in the cloud. The one onboard learns the vessel’s operation data and uses them to diagnose on a real-time basis. The one in the cloud system periodically collects the data accumulated on each vessel, and centrally uses them for further learning, allowing itself to become smarter and offer failure prediction and diagnostics as well as operational support.

K Line said the new system was the latest step in the shipping line’s advance to creating autonomous vessels, something other Japanese shipping majors Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen Kaisha are also pursuing.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 1, 2021
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button