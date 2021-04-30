AsiaRenewables

K Line establishes offshore wind division

K Line

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) became the last of Japan’s big three lines to formally establish an offshore wind division today, following in the footsteps of Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen Kaisha, and very much in step with the government’s vision to make offshore wind a sizeable part of the nation’s energy mix.

K Line Wind Service will start off with two of the company’s offshore support vessels, with further ships to be added as the business grows.

The Japanese government has set the nation on a course to be carbon neutral by 2050. Japan’s installed offshore wind capacity currently stands at around 70 MW with Tokyo targeting to have up to 45 GW offshore wind installed by 2040.

