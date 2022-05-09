AsiaEuropeTankers

K Line revealed as seller of tanker trio to Stolt Tankers

Stolt Tankers said on Friday that its was buying three 33,600 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in Japan, without any details attached to the deal.

Over the weekend brokers have revealed the following details. The ships are named Genuine Hercules and Genuine Venus, both built-in 2013, and the one year older Genuine Galaxy.

The rare Kitanihon-built trio of ships is believed to have got for around $77.5m en bloc, sold by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line). The newly added ships are some years younger than Stolt Tankers’ average fleet age according to online pricing portal Vessel Value.

