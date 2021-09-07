K Line seals charter deal with Gyxis for LPG/ammonia carrier newbuild

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has struck a deal to charter its newbuild 86,700 cu m LPG/ammonia carrier to compatriot Gyxis Corporation for an undisclosed period.

The 230 m long vessel will be delivered in 2023 by Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries, featuring low-emission and separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia at the same time.

It is also K Line’s first LPG-fuelled ship of this type that has been designed to reduce CO2 emissions by 20%, SOx by up to 100% and NOx by 10 to 15% compared to other very large gas carriers.

The company has not disclosed any further details about the newbuild charter. Kawasaki Heavy’s LPG/ammonia carrier has attracted another domestic owner, Eneos Ocean Corporation, which confirmed an order for the same LPG-fuelled 86,700 cu m vessel last week.