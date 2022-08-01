AsiaDry Cargo

K Line seals significant charters with Indian steel mill

Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has signed a series of landmark consecutive voyage charter agreements (CVCs) with one of India’s largest steel mills, JSW Steel, getting lots of work for its Indian-flagged subsidiary’s cape and supramax fleet.

The deal signed marks the first time ever that capesizes have been deployed in India’s coastal trades under mid- to long-term CVCs. Together with existing freight agreements in place, K Line will now be shifting around 10m tonnes of cargoes for JSW Steel annually. No price or vessel specifics have been revealed.

K Line first established a dedicated Indian subsidiary in 2008 and has since increased its footprint in the world’s second most populous nation considerably.

