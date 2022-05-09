K Line shifts tanker management to Singapore

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has decided to relocate its tanker management operations from Tokyo to Singapore.

Effective this September, all the oil tankers, LPG and LNG carriers controlled by K Line Energy Ship Management will be transferred to a new entity in Southeast Asia called K Marine Ship Management, the latest in a series of dencentralisation moves by Japan’s biggest shipping names.

K Line is already one of the big names in Singapore shipping, having had a presence in Southeast Asia’s richest republic since 1973.