K Line showcases ammonia-fuelled car carrier design

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Shin Kurushima Dockyard have gained an approval in principle from ClassNK for a concept design of an ammonia-fuelled car carrier.

K Line stated in a release it intends to come up with ammonia-fuelled designs for other ship types while waiting for ammonia bunkering infrastructure to increase.

In October, K Line revealed that it along fellow owner NS United Kauin Kaisha, trading house Itochu Corporation, the country’s largest shipbuilder, Nihon Shipyard and Mitsui E&S Machinery had received significant government funding to develop ammonia-powered deepsea ships with an aim to get these ships in the market by as early as 2028.

The Japanese government in February mapped out plans to develop significant ammonia fuelling plans for its utility and shipping sectors.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has detailed procurement strategies to ensure the country’s power and shipping industries are using 30m ton of ammonia by 2050 in line with the country’s carbon neutral ambitions.

The aim is to start the commercial use of ammonia this decade, and halve the price of the fuel by 2030.

Ryo Minami, director-general of oil, gas and mineral resources at the ministry, said in December last year that he sees ammonia as “the second LNG” in terms of introducing a new fuel to the world led by Japan.