K Line signs up for more sail tech

Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has signed for more sail tech. Having already decided to install Seawings, an automatic kite system developed by France’s Airseas on two of its capesize bulkers, K Line has now signed a contract for the purchase of three additional Seawing units with Airseas, a subsidiary of Airbus.

The additional Seawing units will be installed on three post-panamax bulkers, which are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 20%. The first ship to get the kite implementation treatment is scheduled for a capesize bulker this December.

In addition, K Line and Airseas have signed a technology development agreement to use the traction power from the Seawing based on renewable energy.