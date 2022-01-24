K Line signs up to advance floating offshore wind in Japan

K Line Wind Service is expanding its footprint in the renewables sector with a project aimed at mass production of floating wind foundations and a reduction in the cost of installation.

The offshore wind services division of Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has formed a consortium with Japan Marine United Corporation, Nihon Shipyard and Toa Corporation to develop solutions for floating offshore wind in Japan due to limited shallow water potential.

Each consortium member will be in charge of different aspects of the project, with K Line Wind Service responsible for the development of a cost competitive floating foundation installation method. Japan Marine United Corporation will lead the development/manufacturing of floating foundations and engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of floating offshore wind projects. Nihon Shipyard will be responsible for the engineering of floating foundations and the development of offshore support vessels, while Toa Corporation will work on developing a cost competitive wind turbine assembly process.

Japan has outlined ambitions for up to 45 GW of offshore wind energy by 2040 and plans to execute offshore wind auctions every year. Japan’s west coast is expected to host up to 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, and 9 GW by 2040. Compatriot owner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan’s largest shipowner by fleet numbers, has also set sights on floaters, recently partnering with Edinburgh-based developer Flotation Energy to jointly evaluate opportunities in the country.