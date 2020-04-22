K Line signs up to the United Nations Global Compact

April 22nd, 2020 Asia, Environment, Operations, Regulatory 0 comments

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has become the latest shipowner to sign up to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), a voluntary initiative in which companies and organisations act as good members of society and participate in the creation of a global framework for sustainable growth by demonstrating responsible and creative leadership.

Signatory companies and organisations are required to support and implement the UNGC’s 10 principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

Sam Chambers

