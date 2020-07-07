AsiaEnvironment

K Line toughens its 2030 green targets

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 7, 2020
0 16 Less than a minute

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has amended its environmental targets, making for a far stricter cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 than what is envisioned by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). 

In the first update to its green guidelines for five years, the Japanese shipping major is aiming to improve its CO2 efficiency by 50% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels, 10% higher than the current IMO stipulation. 

“As an environmental front runner, we will continue to aim at providing more environmentally low-loaded and highly efficient services for more people throughout the world,” K Line stated in a release.  

The IMO is holding a virtual meeting this week to discuss short-term measures to cut shipping’s carbon footprint. In the absence of certain regulation from IMO many shipowners and national ship owning organisations have decided to take matters into their own hands, pushing for greater CO2 cuts. 

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close