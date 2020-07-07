K Line toughens its 2030 green targets

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has amended its environmental targets, making for a far stricter cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 than what is envisioned by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In the first update to its green guidelines for five years, the Japanese shipping major is aiming to improve its CO2 efficiency by 50% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels, 10% higher than the current IMO stipulation.

“As an environmental front runner, we will continue to aim at providing more environmentally low-loaded and highly efficient services for more people throughout the world,” K Line stated in a release.

The IMO is holding a virtual meeting this week to discuss short-term measures to cut shipping’s carbon footprint. In the absence of certain regulation from IMO many shipowners and national ship owning organisations have decided to take matters into their own hands, pushing for greater CO2 cuts.