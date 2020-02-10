Home Sector Gas K Line wins Petronas gas contracts February 10th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Gas

Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has penned contracts at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai for a pair of LNG carriers to go on long-term charter to Malaysian energy conglomerate, Petronas.

The ships will go on an initial 12-year charter to Petronas when they deliver in 2022, with options to extend by another 12 years.

The 79,960 cu m ships – a size not accustomed to K Line – feature X-DF engines and will ship gas from Malaysia to China. The dual-fuel engines use gas admitted at low pressure.