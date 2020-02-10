K Line wins Petronas gas contracts

February 10th, 2020

Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has penned contracts at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai for a pair of LNG carriers to go on long-term charter to Malaysian energy conglomerate, Petronas.

The ships will go on an initial 12-year charter to Petronas when they deliver in 2022, with options to extend by another 12 years. 

The 79,960 cu m ships – a size not accustomed to K Line – feature X-DF engines and will ship gas from Malaysia to China. The dual-fuel engines use gas admitted at low pressure.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

