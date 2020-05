Dubai-based tanker owner Kader Management and Shipping has acquired the 2000-built 105,900 dwt aframax tanker Blue Sun from UK owner Zodiac Maritime.

According to shipbroking sources, the Hyundai Heavy-built vessel was sold for a price of $8.5m. Ship registration information shows the vessel has been renamed Jubilant.

Kader currently owns a fleet of four tankers made up of two aframax tankers, one panamax tanker and one handy tanker.