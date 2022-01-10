Kaiser’s Excelerate Energy files for IPO

Floating regasification specialist Excelerate Energy has filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Texas-headquartered firm controlled by American billionaire George Kaiser said it intends to conduct an offering of its Class A common shares, which would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering are subject to market conditions and have not yet been determined.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Excelerate operates one of the largest fleets of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) with 10 vessels ranging between 138,000 cu m and 173,400 cu m.