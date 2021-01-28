BunkeringEuropeGasGreater China

Kanfer Shipping orders LNG bunker vessel pair at Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding

Jason Jiang January 28, 2021
Norway’s Kanfer Shipping has signed a letter of intent with Chinese yard Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry for the construction of two small-scale LNG bunker vessels.

The two 6,000 cu m vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2023. The LOI also includes an option for more vessels.

Kanfer will own the vessels together with its partners and charter them out on long-term contracts.

“Kanfer sees a rapidly expanding market for LNG bunker vessels as the world maritime industry continues to pivot towards its decarbonization goals through LNG. The growing demand for new LNG bunkering vessels makes our decision well-timed, especially now that equivalent, new-built vessels to be delivered in 2022 have already been chartered out,” said Stig Hagen, founder and CEO of Kanfer Shipping.

Last year, Kanfer Shipping entered into an exclusive agreement with compatriot LNG technology firm CGR Arctic Marine, a unit of David Wu’s Landmark Holdings, to develop LNG bunkering vessel as well as an innovative gas delivery system.

