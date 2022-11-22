Kanfer Shipping teams with Brazilian trader on small-scale LNG supply

Norwegian small-scale LNG and bunker vessel company Kanfer Shipping has signed a partnership agreement with Brazilian LNG trader and project developer Nimofast to offer small and medium-scale LNG shipping, floating storage units (FSU) and LNG bunkering solutions in Brazil from 2025.

Nimofast will be establishing a permanently based FSU at the Nimofast LNG import and distribution terminal in the state of Paraná in Brazil and has secured off-take agreements with GNLink, a company controlled by asset manager Lorinvest, and with energy trading company Migratio Gas to make a final investment decision.

The deal with Kanfer is expected to enable Nimofast to provide a fully integrated solution to sell and deliver LNG of any volume to any location along the Brazilian coast.

“We noticed that many clients in Brazil, either require relatively small volumes of LNG, or do not have the suitable port infrastructure to build or to justify their own LNG import terminal. Via the partnership with Kanfer Shipping, we are able to offer and deliver LNG to any customer along the Brazilian coastline regardless the requested volumes or port draft limitations. We also see LNG bunkering as a growth market to meet environmental- and economic objectives by using LNG as a fuel in shipping,” said Ramon Reis, president of Nimofast.