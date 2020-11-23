Kanway Line orders up to four feeder boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

Kanway Line has placed an order at CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 1,900 teu containerships, marking the first ever newbuild contacts for the Taiwanese container shipping firm.

The shipbuilding contracts comprise of a firm order of two ships and options for another two ships.

The vessels will adopt Huangpu Wenchong’s Bangkokmax design and deliveries are scheduled in 2022.

Kanway Line, formerly known as Fuhai Line, started as an NVOCC and mainly operates in the Pearl River Delta region on routes between mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The company is now developing its self-owned fleet with a plan to expand operations into the East and North China markets. VesselsValue data shows the company currently owns one 1,600 teu boxship.