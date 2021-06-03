Karoon Energy takes option on Maersk semisub contract in Brazil

Australian oil and gas player Karoon Energy has exercised an option to add the drilling of two development wells at the Patola field offshore Brazil to the work scope of the semisub rig Mærsk Developer .

The work is expected to commence in the second half of 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope with Karoon Energy in April.

The $27m contract extension, for the rig currently operating off Suriname, has a firm duration of 120 days.

Karoon Energy’s CEO and managing director, Dr Julian Fowles, commented: “The Patola development will add materially to our production base and the final investment decision made today represents a key milestone for Karoon in Brazil.”

The Patola field is located within the BM-S-40 production licence in the Santos Basin, adjacent to the producing Baúna and Piracaba fields. TechnipFMC is in charge of the field development.