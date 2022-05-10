Karoon takes option on Maersk semisub in Brazil

Karoon Energy has exercised options to add the drilling of up to two wells at the Neon field offshore Brazil to the work scope of the semisub rig Maersk Developer .

The contract extension has a duration of 80 days, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope. The contract extension has a firm contract value of approximately $21m.

The 2009-built Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilised semisub, able to operate in water depths up to 3,048 m. The rig is currently preparing for operations offshore Brazil with Karoon Energy on the Baúna field.