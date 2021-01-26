Kawasaki Heavy completes world’s first liquefied hydrogen receiving terminal

Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries has announced the completion of the Kobe LH2 Terminal, the world’s first liquefied hydrogen receiving terminal.

The terminal is built for Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (HySTRA) for a demonstration project of transporting liquefied hydrogen from Australia to Japan. It accommodates a liquefied hydrogen storage tank with a capacity of 2,250 cu m, as well as other equipment including a loading arm system specially designed for transferring liquefied hydrogen between land-based facilities and ships. Operation testing has already started at the facility.

Kawasaki Heavy said it will use the technologies developed through the project to pursue even larger tanks in the future.

At the end of 2019, Kawasaki Heavy also launched the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier Suiso Frontier.