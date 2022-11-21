KBR and Socar joint venture to work on BP’s unmanned platform project off Azerbaijan

A joint venture between US services giant KBR and Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar has been awarded an optimisation stage engineering services contract by BP for the delivery of an unmanned compression platform in Azerbaijan.

The deal is for the Shah Deniz compression project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, which is in the early pre-final investment decision stage.

The platform project will be the first in the Caspian region to feature crewless operations, delivering unprecedented process optimisation through cutting-edge, high-end technology, KBR said.

Under the contract, SOCAR-KBR will support optimisation and provide class-3 engineering services. The scope also includes engineering to enable integration of the new platform to the existing system and provide shore power to reduce the carbon footprint in support of BP’s net-zero targets.

KBR recently completed the initial assessment for the flagship project to provide detailed estimates of the timing and resourcing of maintenance.

“We look forward to working with BP to achieve their goals of introducing novel, crewless operations to the region, while also lowering their carbon footprint, reducing operating costs, and eliminating personnel risks associated with such projects,” said Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR’s sustainable technology solutions business.

Shah Deniz, located on the deep water shelf of the Caspian Sea, 70 km southeast of Baku is one of the largest gas-condensate fields in the world and the largest gas discovery ever made by BP.