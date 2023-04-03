KBR awarded FEED contract for Equinor Bay du Nord FPSO project

Houston-based KBR announced on Monday that its Canadian entity, KBR Industrial Canada, has received a letter of intent from Equinor Canada for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of the topside facilities of the new Bay Du Nord floating production, storage and offloading facility (FPSO) to be located offshore Newfoundland, Canada. The agreement includes an option for continuation of detailed design and procurement management services through to final completion of the FPSO.

The FEED scope comes on the back of the pre-FEED engineering work carried out by KBR in 2022 and will further mature the engineering and execution planning for the project.

During the FEED engineering, KBR will continue, it said in a press release, “to help Equinor develop one of the lowest carbon emitting FPSOs in the world, using an onboard combined cycle power system and the latest technology to minimise the number of crew onboard and maximise digital solutions.”

KBR will execute the work scope jointly with Canadian sub-contractor Hatch, an employee-owned multidisciplinary engineering, project-management and professional-services firm with a local office in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The Bay du Nord project comprises several oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass basin, about 500 km northeast of St. John’s. Equinor is working with BP, its partner in the discoveries, towards a final investment decision, with first oil expected to be produced in the late 2020s.