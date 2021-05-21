KBR secures contract to support Nigeria’s first FLNG project

KBR will be supporting the development of Nigeria’s first ever floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

The US services giant has secured a contract from UTM Offshore. As Owner’s Engineer, KBR will be responsible for a multi-disciplined due diligence review of the pre-front end engineering design, being completed by Japanese engineering company JGC.

UTM Offshore is leading the development of the 1.2m tonnes per year FLNG facility in collaboration with LNG Investment Management Services, a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

“As a lower carbon fuel and potential means to monetise flared gas, LNG is key in the progressive drive toward energy transition and a lower carbon future,” KBR said.