KCA Deutag launches new business unit

Drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag has announced the creation of a new business unit that will expand its offering in both the traditional oilfield and renewable energy markets.

The new business unit, Kenera, will consolidate and leverage the skills, competencies, and experience of the existing group with the Bentec and RDS businesses to create scale and allow the development of additional technologies and services, KCA Deutag said.

Kenera will have three dedicated segments covering innovative services, technology & engineering, and manufacturing.

Joseph Elkhoury, CEO of KCA Deutag, commented: “Kenera will leverage the group DNA to not only continue to deliver and expand our current offerings to our key customers in core markets but also allow us to pivot and actively play our role in the energy transition.

“Kenera will allow greater collaboration between our services, engineering design, technology and manufacturing teams which, coupled with focused investment in innovation and key partnerships with customers and select third parties, will provide us with a solid platform to deliver our ambitious growth strategy and create value for all stakeholders.”

The Kenera business unit is expected to be fully operational during Q4 2021. KCA Deutag operates approximately 110 drilling rigs in 20 countries, either directly or through its affiliates.