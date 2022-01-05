KCC and South32 conclude first sustainability-linked contract of affreightment

KCC Chartering, a subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC), and South32 Marketing, a subsidiary of miner South32, have signed a six-year contract of affreightment for shipments of caustic soda to South32’s Worsley alumina refinery located in Western Australia. The COA establishes a framework for how KCC and South32 will work together to deliver further reductions in carbon emissions associated with South32’s caustic soda ocean freight to Australia.

The agreed sustainability framework includes detailed CO2 emission reporting and the establishing of trajectories for annual CO2 reductions targets, and arrangements for how to co-operate to reach the set targets. It further includes an ambition to jointly establish a pathway towards future zero emission freight.