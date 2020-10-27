Keen sellers find bargain hunters

Since the onset of the pandemic every month has seen reduced spending on secondhand tonnage to previous years. Not so October however. A mix of keen sellers and ever lower prices has coalesced to make for a very healthy volume of tonnage changing hands.

As well as the ongoing drip of Japanese bulker tonnage being put into the shop window, this month’s figures have been bolstered by Scorpio selling bulk carriers en masse to raise cash for its new wind project as well as the swift sale by judi...