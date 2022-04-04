Keith Svendsen to head APM Terminals as Morten Engelstoft retires

Keith Svendsen has been appointed the new chief executive officer of APM Terminals to take over from Morten Engelstoft, who has decided to retire after 36 years with A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Svendsen, who has been the chief operating officer (COO) of the Dutch-based port operator since 2017, will officially commence in his new role on July 1 this year. Before joining APM Terminals, he held several senior positions within Maersk Line, most recently as vice president and head of operational execution. “Together with the global leadership team and our engaged people across the globe, I look very much forward to keeping APM Terminals on the road to success and propelling us forward to become the world’s best terminal company,” said Svendsen.

Engelstoft joined Maersk in 1986 and has served in many different roles in seven countries, including the position of Maersk Line’s COO, which he held for seven years. In 2016, he became the CEO of APM Terminals.

With Engelstoft’s retirement, APM Terminals will be represented on the Maersk executive board by Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, who is also named the new chairperson of APM Terminals, succeeding Maersk’s CEO, Soren Skou. Also, as of July 1, Thygesen will take over from Engelstoft as executive sponsor of safety within Maersk.

“I would like to thank Morten for his extraordinary achievements, dedication and leadership during all these years. He has played an instrumental role in the overall transformation of Maersk, the strengthening of the collaboration between Ocean and Terminals, and not least ensuring the very successful turnaround of our terminals business leading up to the record-breaking results in 2021. I have truly appreciated having Morten in our executive board and I’ve enjoyed our partnership and close collaboration,” said Skou.