Kent scores three-year North Sea contract with Ineos

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 17, 2022
Oil and gas and low-carbon energy engineering company Kent has secured a three-year framework contract for structural integrity analysis modelling services on Ineos’ Southern North Sea assets.

The contract, for which the value has not been disclosed, covers existing offshore facilities at the Breagh Alpha and Clipper South platforms.

The project will be led by Kent’s Aberdeen office and backed by the company’s global offshore structures business, network of technical experts and subject matter experts.

