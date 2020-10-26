Keppel and EMA to pilot floating energy storage system

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) have been jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating energy storage system (ESS). The collaboration is part of an earlier announced $10m partnership between the two entities to develop innovative energy solutions in the marine sector.

The project was awarded to a consortium led by Envision Digital International, and Keppel O&M will be working with the consortium to deploy a 7.5MW/7.5MWh lithium-ion battery ESS on Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab.

“Energy storage and smart energy management systems support the deployment of more renewable energy in Singapore. This project will pave the way to overcome our land constraints, and set the blueprint for similar deployments in the future. We hope to continue co-creating more of such energy solutions with the industry as we work towards a more sustainable energy future for Singapore,” said EMA’s chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun.

“We are proud to work with the consortium led by Envision Digital to pilot the first floating ESS on our FLL. Besides supporting Singapore’s energy needs, the developed solution will have multiple applications such as supporting areas with intermittent power supply, and rapid deployment to provide emergency power for places or remote islands affected by power disruptions,” said Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.