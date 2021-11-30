Keppel and Ørsted sign substations framework agreement

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its shipbuilding subsidiary Keppel FELS, has inked a global framework deal with Danish utility Ørsted to potentially undertake future offshore substation projects.

The agreement follows Keppel O&M’s recent completion of its first project for Ørsted in Singapore in September – two substations for Taiwan’s Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said: “We are pleased that Ørsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind developer, has signed a framework agreement with us so we can provide value-added solutions for the long term. It reflects the partnership and trust we have built with Ørsted, as well as the quality of work demonstrated by Keppel O&M on the first two offshore substations we built for them.”

Keppel O&M has been actively expanding its footprint across the value chain of offshore renewables. In addition to Ørsted’s substations in the Taiwan strait, it is currently also building an offshore HVDC converter station for TenneT for offshore wind farms in the German sector of the North Sea. More recently, it secured a contract to build two units for a renewable energy company and is building the first wind turbine installation vessel, Charybdis, in the US for Dominion Energy.