Keppel awarded $146m worth of new contracts

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded work worth around S$200m ($146.3m) for the conversion of floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and the integration of floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

For the first project, Keppel Shipyard has inked a limited notice to proceed with a global provider of LNG shipping services to commence early works for the conversion of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into an FSRU. The engineering work commences in Q4 of 2021, with the remainder of the work expected within Q1 of 2022 when the project reaches the final investment decision.

The second project is a letter of award from BW Offshore to carry out the integration work on a newbuild FPSO. The formal contract signing is expected by early 2022. Keppel Shipyard will be responsible for the integration of about 35,000 tons of topside modules and a turret, with additional options available for the fabrication of structures such as a flare tower.