Keppel awarded $54m in FPU contracts

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its subsidiaries Keppel AmFELS and Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded contracts worth around S$75m ($54.1m) for the refurbishment and completion of two floating production units (FPUs).

The first contract is by Keppel AmFELS with Salamanca FPS Infra, for the refurbishment of a floating production unit to be operated by LLOG Exploration Offshore, a private exploration and production company in the US.

Expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, the Salamanca FPU will have a capacity of 60,000 bopd and 40m cfd of natural gas per day. It will be deployed in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico to service the Leon field and the Castile field.

The second contract is between Keppel Shipyard and Modec Offshore Production Systems to support the completion of floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). The vessel is expected to arrive at its Singapore yard in the fourth quarter of 2022.

When completed, the FPSO, which can process 100,000 bopd and will be delivered to Woodside Energy as operator of the Sangomar field development offshore Senegal.