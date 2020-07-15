Keppel awarded FPSO contracts by Modec

Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured two contracts worth S$73m ($52.4m) from Modec for FPSO module construction works.

Keppel Shipyard has been contracted to fabricate, complete and integrate the topside modules and mooring support structure for a FPSO vessel, with deliveries scheduled in the second quarter of 2021.

Additionally, Keppel’s BrasFELS shipyard has been awarded a topside module fabrication contract for an FPSO for the Buzios field in the Santos Basin. Works on the FPSO, to be named FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32, is expected to commence in the third quarter, with delivery scheduled for fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to have been chosen by repeat customer, Modec, as a trusted partner to execute and deliver its key projects wherever they are needed. We have built a solid track record of 11 projects completed with the Modec group of companies over the years, which include FPSO conversions, module fabrication and integration works, as well as turret projects,” said Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M.