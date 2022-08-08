AsiaOffshoreShipyards

Keppel axes three contracts 

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 8, 2022
0 48 1 minute read

Singapore’s Keppel Corporation has terminated three contracts with different clients worth over $585m.

The $500m contract signed in 2014 with TS Offshore for the construction of the jackup drilling rig TS Jasper has been terminated, as the client has not paid the outstanding amounts due.

The second contract, worth around $85m for a high-spec liftboat, has also been cancelled for a similar reason. The contract was signed in July 2015 with Crystal Heights Holdings and the construction had not and will not be commenced, Keppel said.

Finally, a deal for the tender-assist semisub rig Spuraa Raiqa has also been axed given that the client “no longer intends to perform” its remaining contractual obligations, including accepting delivery of the rig and making the remaining payments.

Keppel added that following the termination of the contracts, it would retain all payments already received and retain ownership of the vessels built, including the right to sell them.

The TS Jasper and the Sapura Raiqa are two of the assets to be transferred to a joint venture company with Sembcorp Marine, upon the completion of the proposed merger of the two entities.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 8, 2022
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button